This Week’s Independent Thinkers

Every Wednesday morning at 9:30, troubadors meet for an hour-long rehearsal starting with a group warm up where they get vocal spurring and learn to keep their minds on task. They’re given sheets of paper with the songs’ words, and they learn the melodies by listening.

Sixty-eight percent of those in the Dallas Street Choir stay in shelters. Twenty-three percent live on the streets. But because of the energy and interest wrapped up in a body named Jonathan Palant, these people who show up for choir practice believe they are “homeless, but not voiceless.”

Palant founded the Dallas Street Choir in 2014, and since then more than 2000 disadvantaged choristers have improved the way society treats them simply because they sing about joy springing from a grateful heart.

At the end of rehearsal, participants get a snack and a public transportation voucher (or a $2 bill.)

Dallas Street Choir has performed at the National Cathedral in Washington and Carnegie Hall in NYC, which begs an invitation to play the Eureka Springs Auditorium – the Big Three and all…

Pic from youtube.com