This Week’s Independent Thinkers

Our home is burning. We can stand back and watch or we can put the fire out right now before the roof falls in and the walls collapse. There is no insurance policy on our planet, and if it goes down, we go with it.

If we do nothing, corporate arsonists will continue to waste and defile water, infect the air, generate persistent noises that deafen animals and kill bees, and casually commit crimes against humanity to make money.

This is a health emergency that’s affecting all seven billion of us.

But what can I do?

Use LED lightbulbs; unplug electronics when they’re not on; wash clothes in cold water and hang them up or out to dry; drive and fly less; eat better – be a flexitarian, enjoy some meat-free meals and eat all that’s on your plate – if cattle were a nation, they would be the world’s 3rd largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Buy local; wash and reuse plastic bags; use canvas bags to tote groceries; support thrift stores; downsize; renovate; plant; obsess over water.

People do what other people do, so I becomes we. Go humans go!

