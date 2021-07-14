This Week’s Independent Thinker

Yes, there are plenty of people who questioned Sir Richard Branson’s flight last Saturday morning. A great American pastime is to tell the rich how to spend their money.

But wait. This man funded the development of a supersonic plane that carried him, two pilots and three employees on the ride of their life.

The ingeniously winged plane carried a rocket to about 50,000 feet before setting it free to aim for the stars.

Six people shot more than 53.5 miles into space where they were weightless. They got to see what our third rock from the sun looks like from an iron bird’s view.

Yes, a lot of taxpayer money was involved, but it was probably that way when Isabella funded Columbus. Yes, three plant-filled tubes got to go so we could learn something about botany in microgravity. Yes, we were not among the chosen.

But we can’t help but think that looking at Earth and its curves, clouds and colors from that high up would make anyone see only beauty and feel only awe.

Worth it.

