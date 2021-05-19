This Week’s Independent Thinker

Who’d have thought a bank would be an independent thinking institution?

Oh, that’s not fair. Our local banks support sports teams and school kids, and we’re appreciative.

But Ulster Savings Bank of the Hudson Valley in New York turned 170 years old on April 12 and decided to commemorate its birthday with 170 Acts of Kindness.

The bank has no shareholders, so they keep their profits to put back into the community. They donated the usual toys and stuffed animals but took it 170 steps further.

USB has paid for garbage collection, haircuts, pizza, groceries, coffee and flowers for its citizens. They started a charitable foundation that helps those who need housing and health services.

The bank has provided $600,000 in grants for the community, and every single one of its employees donates time to volunteer work.

That’s inspiring even for those not 170 years old.

Info and logo from goodnewsnetwork.org