This Week’s Independent Thinker

New York high school teacher Shaina Harrison is on a mission to explain that having a gun do your talking always comes to no good end.

She explains this by tackling profiling, those pesky assumptions we make about people because of their age, weight, color, gender, speech, etc.

Shaina starts with a class game, “Two Truths and a Lie.” She told students she was in 17 fights in high school, a singer, and had serious Instagram followers. The class guessed she was a singer because she wears striking clothes, is overweight, and Black. They decided maybe she got into fights but was too smart to be on social media.

The truth is she was challenged to fight, can’t sing a lick, and is a plus-size influencer and mommy blogger with tens of thousands of daily followers.

Her point is to get to know who people are. Gun violence comes from being afraid and feeling powerless, largely due to stereotyping.

Two Truths and a Lie makes students realize who they really are. It takes thought and it’s fun!

Pic from nyagv.org