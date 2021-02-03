This Week’s Independent Thinker

This pandemic has been tragic for a long time, so it was with relief that we read about Captain Sir Tom Moore last April. Sir Tom accepted a challenge to raise 1000 British Pound Sterling ($1368 USD) by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday, April 30, to donate to health service charities.

Sir Tom was born just in time for the Great Depression, so he was no stranger to soup kitchens.

His relief from poverty was motorcycles. He found one lying in a barn when he was 12, and as they do in Britain, he did it up.

Then World War II came along and he was drafted and sent to India, where he was a dispatch rider. He trained riders to get information to the front line – through snaky swamps, hot rain, and with hand-to-hand combat.

Then he taught other men how to drive a tank.

At 99, he wanted to “do his bit” for those suffering from Covid. Turns out he raised more than $44 million.

Sir Tom died at 100 yesterday after testing positive for Covid.

Pic from freepressjournal.in