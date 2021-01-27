This Week’s Independent Thinker

Every time we hear “The Star-Spangled Banner,” our country’s anthem, we wish it were “America the Beautiful.”

Then at last Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as prez, this happened.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Lady Gaga to us, wearing a black shirt, red dress, lipstick the color of a Volvo and a gold brooch and microphone, sang what we wanted to hear – National glam rock.

She nailed the word “proudly,” while walloping the air with a one-hundred percent proud fist.

She wasn’t the only one with a tear in her eye as she wrapped it up with “and the home of the brave” as though she had a pipe organ for lungs.

The United States is the home, one of the homes, of the brave, and when one woman can connect with hundreds of millions by singing one hard-to-sing song, well, being our independent thinker seems lame. No, appropriate!

And then, wouldn’t you know, J Lo sang America the Beautiful.

It was a g’day, mates.

Oh, and Lady Gaga’s brooch was a dove.

She might be TWIT next week, too.