This Week’s Independent Thinker

Anyone who’s read a newspaper or talked to another person in the past few years probably knows that plastic straws are a disaster, not a necessity.

Alternatively made straws don’t work the way we want them to, and geez, it’s just one straw, so what’s the big deal?

The big deal is that Americans toss 500,000,000 straws. Each day.

Ong Hut Co is making straws out of hollow-stemmed grass. Farmers in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam, harvest the grass and cut them into 8-inch lengths, then boil them for disinfection.

No chemicals. What a concept.

There are two kinds of grass straws: dried-out, which last a year at room temp, or fresh straws that can be refrigerated for up to six weeks.

Grass straws work in hot and cold drinks. The grass self-regenerates in one year. Legal grass. Organic. All good. Type in grass straws and shop.

Pic from agrowastevietnam.com