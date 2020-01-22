This Week’s Independent Thinker

We always wish kids knew how much we love them, all of them. It’s because of their innocence, curiosity and spontaneity.

Anyone who’s read about the recent bushfires in Australia knows lots of statistics – hectares, firefighters, man hours, etc. – but one little kid, Owen Colley of Hingham, Massachusetts, asked his mom if any animals were hurt in the fires.

She told him the truth.

Six-year-old Owen went to his room and started drawing a kangaroo, a koala and a dingo all under the rain because he wanted it to rain on the fire that was hurting the animals.

Then Owen started making koalas in clay. Pretty soon, with his parents’ help, he was sending a clay koala to anyone who donated $50 or more to Wildlife Rescue South Coast in New South Wales.

As of last week, Owen had raised more than $20,000 for injured Australian animals.

Imagine. Six years old and a credit to his species and another one, too.

Pic from trueactivist.com