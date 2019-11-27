This Week’s Independent Thinker

‘Tis the eating season, and because of the holiday reputation of indulging in roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy everywhere, we looked for something different. Found it!

Two years ago, Rob Greenfield moved to Orlando. He had no garden, so he asked people if they would let him garden in their front yards. In return they could have all the food they wanted, and he’d take the leftovers.

Then he figured out how to get calories, vitamins, fats and proteins by foraging. He grew 100 herbs and vegetables in the gardens and foraged 200 more. He ate beach coconuts and caught fish, and he did this for one year. At the end of his personal experiment, he said he was healthier and happier, deeper and more contented.

We know that’s likely true, but the takeaway for us is that a man even set out to do this – to prove that there is food everywhere and that to buy it, wrapped in plastic and far from its origin, really isn’t as unavoidable as we think.

Yeah, we know – lifestyles. Work. Group feedings. Etc.

Pic from creativecommons