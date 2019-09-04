This Week’s Independent Thinker

Lots of times people want handouts, but there are those who seriously want to work.

Patrick Hoagland, 30, of Phoenix was laid off. After a month he really had nowhere to turn so he turned to himself. He printed off copies of his experience and hand-lettered a sign that read, “Please take a résumé Laid-Off Looking for a Job.

He was standing on a busy corner in Phoenix, under the relentless 110° July sun, and a woman waiting for the light to change took his picture and his résumé. She was a marketing specialist who posted his plight on social media because she liked his attitude and his objective, “being able to provide a better life for my family.”

You know where this is going – within two days Hoagland had hundreds of inquiries and calls offering him work without meeting him. He chose a job, went to work, has a cheerful outlook and we just made him the TWIT because his determination struck a chord. And happy endings are always powerful and sometimes we need them.

Pic from scallywagandvagabond.com via trueactivist.com