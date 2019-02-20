This Week’s Independent Thinker

The Prophet is no longer subject to copyright law. The classic book entered the realm of public domain last month, which means anyone can use it, quote it, reprint its words and share its picture without groveling for permission.

During the Roaring ‘20s, literary muckety-mucks refused to acknowledge painter Kahlil Gibran’s book of poetic prose for political reasons – Gibran hated the oppression of women and the injustices inflicted on peasants. He was a Christian who saw things done in the name of Christianity that he could not accept. Politicians thought his writings were poisonous to the young. Crazy, huh?

For the past 50 years The Prophet has been quoted at every wedding, funeral and graduation we got ourselves invited to.

“Your friend is your needs answered.”

“You are good in countless ways and you are not evil when you are not good.”

The one that gets us up every morning – “Work is love made visible.”

And yes, Gibran owes his writing success to Mary Haskell, his patron, confidante, editor and lover – “Let your best be for your friend.”

Permission from nobody