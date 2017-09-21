This Week’s Independent Thinker

The Internet, that global source of instant information that is enlightening, horrifying, embarrassing, wrong, lifesaving – you get the idea – has changed the way we read, write, shop, gamble and find our way. It has become our necessary friend even though it can’t keep a secret. It drives our economy in a way oil never thought of.

Today we got stuck trying to find someone in the world who deserved to be an independent thinker. Someone who saved a quarterback or a city or a dog.

At the last possible minute we were emailed a picture of Simon Zollie Van Engel who was born on the same date as Aldous Huxley and whose father said he should have his mother’s last name since “she did all the work.”

It was so cool. In the old days we would’ve had to wait a week for this picture and wouldn’t have known what day Aldous Huxley was born.

Welcome, Simon. Thanks, Internet.