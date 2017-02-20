This Week’s Independent Thinker

Arkansas Sen. Bryan King (R–Green Forest) introduced Senate Bill 299 last week in Little Rock To Amend the Law Concerning Water Districts; And To Allow Voters to Elect “for” or “against” Water Fluoridation.

The bill has been read twice and referred to the Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs, King told the Independent, but added, “I only have four votes and I need five of eight. Obviously there is big money at play.”

King said his reasoning in introducing the bill is that fluoridation should be a local decision. “Even those of us in Little Rock can’t find out where the fluoride is coming from,” King said. “There are a lot of well-meaning Republicans who believe they are doing the right thing by mandating fluoride. I’m not going to get into a health debate, I just believe that individual water districts should have the right to vote on this.”

King also supported Save the Ozarks in its successful fight against SWEPCO in 2013-14.

