John Cross, owner of the Clark and Klock Building holds up some of the trim being re-installed at 81 Spring this week. “Many building exteriors in Eureka Springs are authentic, but it’s hard to find original interiors,” Cross said. Victorian oak roses and doors, baseboards and trim had been removed by a tenant several years ago and replaced with pine. The circuit court ordered their return. The building houses four shops and five apartments.

Photo by Jeremiah Alvarado