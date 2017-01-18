Dear Congressman Womack,

We represent Indivisible Eureka Springs. We are a newly formed group of concerned citizens who are taking action on a state level to stand up to President Elect Trump’s racist, corrupt, sexist and authoritarian agenda. We formed last week and had 64 members at our first meeting on January 15, and today we have 125 members. We expect our group to continue to expand.

We are reaching out to you today in hopes you will consider all the citizens in your district when you vote in the coming days. We also hope you vote to preserve the rights of all citizens as guaranteed in our constitution.

We will be monitoring current legislation in both the House and Senate and your voting record on each House bill, we will also be present at town halls and events.

Help us keep America the great nation it has always been.

Indivisible Eureka Springs