This is the gospel truth

Editor,

Thank you, Eureka Springs for filling the Auditorium Friday, August 2, for the special screening of The Gospel of Eureka and conversation with Walter Burrell. Truly a special evening.

I sent Donal Mosher and Michael Palmieri the short video of your reaction to the film and thanking them. Here’s what they wrote back:

“I’m usually good with words but got choked up when I saw the audience reaction. What lucky people we were to come to Eureka and be allowed to show the world some of it! Love, Donal & Michael.”

I give a special thanks to Lynn Berry for originally suggesting that Donal and Michael come to Eureka Springs. Thanks, Lynn!

Sandy Martin