Thinking of having an affair?

Last fall, the Five & Dime Drama Collective sold out Five Plays & a Slam at Main Stage, and this Sunday, May 7, they perform a full-length play at the Aud as part of May Festival of the Arts. Dance of Deceit, by local playwright Tom Gorsuch, takes the stage at 2 p.m.

“Dance of Deceit is not your typical community theater,” Gorsuch said. “Five & Dime likes to explore artistic boundaries while treating mature audiences to thought-provoking and entertaining material.”

Local musicians Pearl Brick, Catherine Reed and Steve Zimmerman will perform during the play, and John Rankine’s photography will be projected on an overhead screen to tastefully represent the more intimate scenes and provide comic relief to dramatic tension on stage.

This multimedia production is directed by Larry Horn, who has overseen more than 200 plays. “It’s been exciting to watch the cast really get into their characters while integrating visual effects and live music,” Horn said. “They are having a lot of fun blending talents to make this a smooth and fluid production.”

Sandra CH Smith and Chuck Landis play retired couple Carmen and Phil, who have a lust for life and for each other. They eavesdrop on their neighbors at a seedy motel and comment on the unfolding dramas.

Wyatt Pavelsek and Heather Huber play Michael and Penny, an aspiring actress enjoying a tryst with a married man whose wife is two rooms away.

Jules Maben and Bryan Manire play Barb and Trevor, ambitious executives plotting a corporate power grab while cheating on their spouses. “If you don’t talk about a problem, it doesn’t exist,” Barb replies when asked about her failing marriage.

“We are delighted to be at the Aud,” Gorsuch said. “It’s a beautiful venue and offered us the opportunity to do a full production with a set, professional lighting and sound. We’re honored the city gave us this opportunity as part of May Festival of the Arts.”

The show is intended for mature audiences. Tickets are available online or at the door. More information is at FiveAndDimeDramaCollective.org.