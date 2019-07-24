They’re clean, social and sing to their young

Editor,

Young children don’t appear to show much empathy. Hopefully, maturity teaches us kindness.

The current controversy over pot-bellied pigs wasn’t a controversy until a councilwoman made it so, despite that the pets have been living under her nose for years.

What’s her beef? The welfare of her neighbors’ kids is at stake?

The pets are lucky to have someone who loves them. So we should all take a break (aldermen included) and remember our past and current pets with fondness.

Hopefully this community will grandfather these two pets for life and neighbors will show courtesy to other households that may be different than their own.

Dianne Stull