There’s still time to be in the parade!

The 4th of July parade is three weeks away and there is space for you to be in it. Any group, organization, family, or individual is welcome. The theme is Celebrating our Freedoms and Defending Our Liberties.

Line up starts at 9 a.m. by the Carnegie Library and steps off at 10 a.m. Other activities start at 9 a.m. with the crowning of Ms. 4th of July and Mr. Firecracker in front of the library. After the parade, winners will be announced for Best Dressed Parade Dog, American as Apple Pie Judging, watermelon seed spitting contest for kids and adults and more. These will be located at the back parking lot between the courthouse and the Aud.

For more information call (580) 399-5887.