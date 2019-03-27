There’s room for everybody

Editor,

First, I am speaking to Dan Krotz. You are very relevant! In your Pursuit of Happiness, I find happiness. Your column is what I read first. It makes me smile and sometimes laugh out loud.

Second, to Mary Pat. Thanks for keeping it real. Having been a resident of Eureka Springs, well, let’s say many years ago (I know what it means to feel irrelevant too, Dan) I find it difficult sometimes to see the other newspaper appear to be more like a socialite magazine. That is hilarious. There are no socialites in Eureka Springs. There are just kind, talented, giving, loving souls and that is much needed these days and that in itself can sell a town.

And finally, Wolf, I love your cartoons. You are snap on!

Donna Bennett