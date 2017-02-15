There’s more to Ord. 2201 than demolition by neglect

Alderman Bob Thomas told council on Feb. 13 that he had concerns with the procedure by which a “Demo by Neglect” committee had been formed at the Jan. 9 council meeting. The group appointed by Mayor Butch Berry included aldermen Kristi Kendrick and David Mitchell, City Economic Development Coordinator Glenna Booth, Building Inspector Bobby Ray, and Planning Chair Melissa Greene.

Thomas pointed out there is much more to Ord. 2201 than demolition by neglect, and advocated for a more diverse committee including residents not in city government.

Kendrick said existing ordinances allow the city to proceed with demolition if a property is sorely neglected, but it is not as clear what the city can do in the intervention phase. An example she mentioned was a historic structure on Singleton brought down only last week because neglected damage became irreparable.

Alderman Mickey Schneider said a committee they were considering should include “experienced, knowledgeable persons,” and she mentioned only Planning commissioner Melissa Greene as qualified.

Kendrick quickly recounted she served as the Chief Deputy City Attorney for the City of New Orleans in charge of housing, and one of her focuses was blighted homes. She claimed she was qualified for the committee.

Alderman Terry McClung brought attention back to a practical concern, saying “The problem is enforcement. Always has been.”

Thomas returned to his previous concern which was the committee being set up was to consider all of Ord. 2201, not just the section on demolition by neglect. McClung responded council had passed that ordinance just two years ago, so all the city needed to do was to follow through with it.

Mitchell agreed with McClung, but added he liked Kendrick’s proactive idea of the city finding ways to save historic homes.

Final comment came from Thomas, who proposed instead of creating a committee to look at the ordinance, “why not set up a committee to save buildings?”

No action was taken.