The Pursuit of Happiness

I’m beginning to think Democrats are a bunch of snowflakes. Not only do they lose elections, but after losing they run around in circles like Chihuahuas barking, “It’s Trump! It’s Trump!” Of course it’s Trump. We get it. What else have you got?

The first thing Democrats can do is to quit posturing about raising the minimum wage and pretending it’s an economic message. It’s almost meaningless. A 40-year-old person working today at the same job I held 25 years ago – and in the same place – is getting exactly the same daily rate I got in 1994. College graduates today earn 30% less than college graduates did in 1976, and the same is true for almost all people in the skilled trades, for union workers, and across the manufacturing sector.

The free-fall in wages is not exclusively due to globalization, or technology gains: when corporations pay their fair share of taxes they invest profits in new plants, new technology – and higher wages for their work force. Today’s Reagan and Clinton inspired tax codes encourage corporations to beat workers over the head. If Democrats had the tiniest bit of interest in working people they would demand that wages be directly linked to productivity gains – as they were throughout the 1950s and up to about 1980.

The Democrats’ failure to advocate for a single-payer Medicare for All system from the very beginning of the Obama Administration – a system which includes veterans and members of Congress – has led to almost constant worry and strife for many Americans. Democrats should stand back and let TrumpCare be enacted. This will delay enactment of a single payer system for a few years, but the only conceivable way to change the hearts and minds of Trump supporters is to let them experience first hand the closure of their rural hospitals, medical-costs related bankruptcy, higher and higher premiums, and denial of critical services. Give them what they asked for.

The Democrats problem isn’t Trump. It’s their own lack of honesty, political aimlessness, geriatric leadership, and their childish emulation of Republican inspired government by investigation. If Democrats must investigate something, I suggest they investigate why they’re such losers.