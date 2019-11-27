The music of Christmas

Carroll County Community Orchestra will have its annual Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Berryville School Arena.

This year’s concert will focus on our country and its traditions, honoring veterans of Carroll County. All veterans and families may attend free of charge.

CCCO has student musicians from all schools in Carroll County. Proceeds are used to send students in the county to college summer band camps. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. If you want to support with a business ad in their program contact Jim Swiggart at jhswiggart@gmail.com