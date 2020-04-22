The lull in nice

Editor,

Ah, the sweet sound of no Harley bikers in town. I never thought that in 14 years of calling Eureka Springs home that I would one day wake up to the sound of silence (all relative of course) in this quaint, unique, historical town.

I sold a sweet rustic cabin here a few years back because of this Cult of Harley and their noisy toys rolling in and out of town for about 6 to 7 months of every year. I have recently moved back, on the outskirts, because I love the town and my friends that are here.

I was often embarrassed when other friends and family visited – try to have a peaceful meal at one of the places on main street, Spring St., or some remote spots in town. Try to enjoy music or conversation almost anywhere – on a balcony, porch, deck, or events at Basin Park. You can’t!

I just recently gave my compliments to two bikers for their beautiful, and quiet, machines. One was riding a Honda, the other a BMW. They both replied with “thank you” smiles. I am curious what a Freudian analyst would say about people who get off on noise and vibration and need to bring attention to themselves.

Too bad that this lull will not last. How about the mayor and council passing a real ordinance to combat this public nuisance? The signs are a joke. Why not keep these Orcs on Wheels from driving through the town proper? How about a class action lawsuit?

Michael Broussard