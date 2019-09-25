The history of Eureka Springs in person

Annual Voices from Eureka’s Silent City performances will be on Oct. 17 – 19 and 25 – 26. Some of those in our silent city who came to be buried in unmarked graves and Potter’s Field will tell how they played a role in shaping Eureka Springs.

Free parking will again be available at the former Victoria Inn with free shuttle service to the nearby cemetery. The one hour guided walking tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes from the parking lot. The last tour leaves at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the Eureka Springs Historical Museum, Cornerstone Bank in Eureka Springs, Berryville, Huntsville, and Holiday Island, and the ES Chamber of Commerce. Tickets may be purchased at the parking lot on the performance dates.

This is a fundraising benefiting the Eureka Springs Historical Museum.