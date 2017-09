The Eureka Springs First United Methodist Church’s Issues on Aging Group meets every other Thursday, at 1 p.m. with a specific programs aimed to help everyone better deal with the challenges of aging. All are welcome to attend.

The Schmieding Center has been invited to do 4 programs/discussion relating to the topic of aging. The dates are Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and 16, and Dec. 14. The next regular meeting is Sept. 21. Call the church office at (479) 253-8987 for more details.