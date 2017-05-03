The Dark Side of Diamond

“We’re suing for a federal climate recovery plan in line with both science and justice. No new pipelines. No more fracking. Healthier, safer communities for all of us.” – Climate Kids

A group of 21 bright kids marching in D.C. last Saturday are suing President Trump, the federal government, and over 600 fossil-fuel companies determined to burn the last drop of oil. The Climate Kids’ message is clear and compelling, “We believe that youth and future generations have the right to climate justice.”

Closer to home, Tyler Hamilton and the Valero 12, will be going to court May 1 and 2 charged with trespassing and other non-violent, peaceful demonstrations opposing Diamond. At great risk, they too decided to protect public health, environmental justice, and future generations.

Profits before People

Plains All-American (PAA) says in the press “We’re committed to designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the Diamond Pipeline in a safe and reliable manner. It’s important to us to be a good neighbor, as we hope to have our pipeline in service for years to come.” Honest companies do what they say; others say what state agencies want to hear.

Diamond’s behavior over the last three years has been reprehensible. Using third party agents, landowners were forced to grant easements before the route was approved, and some were taken to condemnation court. A 100-ft. right-of-way, twice the width of the acquired easement, was cleared of vegetation without flood drainage features. Communities and county water districts were not consulted. Notification of low-quality pipes was withheld until river crossing permits were awarded. Structural design documentation of the pipeline has been withheld. Out-of-state crews are drilling and building the line without supervision. Diamond declines to answer questions. Diamond’s armed security is not welcomed. Good neighbors taking our land, health, peace, and safety?

Pattern of deception: $257 million spill, Santa Barbara, CA, May 2015

The ongoing investors’ class-action lawsuit against PAA officers, directors, and managers, makes the following claims:

Failing to report the spill promptly, and concealing extent of the spill and environmental harm from the public and investors. Complete lack of diligence prior to the corrosion-related failure of the 24-in. pipeline near Santa Barbara. Knowingly disregarded red flags involving maintenance practices. PAA’s strategy of focusing on maximizing the growth of the company instead of ensuring compliance with safety regulations. Willful blindness to the company’s growing problems and warning signs, raised by other spills. Systematically eschewed pipeline integrity to reduce expenses.

Pipeline Integrity

Pipelines are designed to move crude oil from point A to point B; companies get paid by the barrel. To make money, pipelines transport hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, using massive pumps to start the flow and intermediate pumping stations to maintain the pressure. Diamond is designed to run at 1,440 pounds per square inch. Household pipes run at 60 psi; fire hoses run at 200 psi. High-quality seamless steel pipes and large diameter pipes are used for high volume transmission. Diamond chose 20-in. Welspun Tubular welded pipes, using imported low-cost carbon steel rolls. Welspun is known for poor quality pipes, unsafe working conditions, and unsupervised temporary workers.

Pipeline integrity is compromised when total preventive maintenance is ignored. PAA chooses to keep pipelines running to make money every day. Pipe corrosion is a natural process that happens over time due to water and chemical composition of the liquids in the pipe. Making repairs while the line is pressurized is complex. Closing upstream and downstream valves when a leak is found requires dealing with pressure surges and drops. Shutting down the entire line is the last thing PAA wants to do. Empty pipelines don’t make money.

Transitioning from fossil fuels

Taxpayers worldwide have been subsidizing the climate disruption at the tune of $600 billion per year. Without these government funds, gasoline prices would be unaffordable. $600 billion is delaying the transition to green energy.

The Climate Kids know what to do. Would filing a lawsuit against our governor and state representatives to stop Diamond be justified?

Dr. Luis Contreras