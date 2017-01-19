On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the home of Robert and Jennifer Keever at 92 CR 219 near Grandview to investigate a reported murder, according to a CCSO press release.

On arrival, deputies were met in the front yard and told Keever’s 21 year-old autistic son, Alex Santiago, was killed in the living room and his 17 year-old son was currently watching television in a back bedroom.

The victim reportedly had extensive trauma to his head and a sword embedded in his mid-section. The sword’s scabbard was found on the bed in the master bedroom, and a baseball bat covered in blood was near the body.

The 17 year-old was read his Miranda rights, which he said he understood and waived. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, he admitted he killed his brother, then took a shower, changed clothes and started watching TV.

The young man, being held in the Benton County juvenile detention facility, was asked about an incident in April 2016 at the Osage Trailer Park. The suspect said he had locked his brother in his room and poured gasoline on the floor of his room and his parents’ room, then set it on fire.

The arrested male is charged with Capital Murder, Attempted Capital Murder and Arson. He appeared before District Judge Dale Ramsey who ruled the defendant be held without bail until his next court appearance on Feb. 6.

The State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.