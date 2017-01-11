By Nicky Boyette – At the Jan. 4 Historic District Commission meeting, Chair Dee Bright read from a Demolition Inspection Report submitted by City Building Inspector Bobby Ray regarding the house at 14 Singleton where the exterior was in very poor condition and windows were missing. Ray advised against entering through the rear door.

He commented that as bad as the exterior appeared, the interior was worse. The roof had caved in here and there, and the second floor collapsed in spots as a result. His photos showed significant damage to ceilings and conspicuous black mold stains on walls. Ray said there was more damage than he could list in his report, and he considered the structure to be a health and safety hazard. He deemed the damage was so extensive, the house was not worth repairing, and recommended it be approved for demolition.

Bright also read a letter from a neighbor urging the commission to approve demolition because she claimed wild animals lived in the house.

Heath Worley represented the application to demolish that house.

Bright said the contributing house had been vacant for eight years, and could have been saved if someone had started years ago. “It’s sad to lose a structure like this,” she lamented.

Commissioner Melissa Greene added, “I applaud him for getting this eyesore out of the neighborhood.”

Commissioner Virgil Fowler, however, said guidelines call for a plan for what will replace a contributing house that must be razed. He asked if there were a plan. Worley replied the plan was to take down the house, then get a survey to see what could be done.

Fowler also asked if anyone had estimated the cost of rehabilitating the house. He pointed out the commission was considering approving the demolition of a contributing structure because of an economic hardship based on the people’s opinions, so it would be useful to have actual numbers for comparison.

Worley said he did not have an estimate for repairing the house because no one had considered it a candidate for rebuilding. Commissioner Steve Holifield pointed out Ray’s letter stated the cost of repairing the house would exceed its fair market value, so there is the comparison. Fowler still wanted real numbers before approving demolition of a contributing structure.

Nevertheless, the vote to approve demolition was 4-1, Fowler voting No.

In other business, commissioners approved these two applications:

61 Mountain – awning; fence

8 Drennon – free-standing deck

Commissioners approved the only item on the Consent Agenda:

31 Spring – new sign

The Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the design guidelines.

Bright presented this Administrative Approval which is an application for repair or work involving no changes in materials or color but which include changes in roofing color:

52 ½ Spring – replace woodwork

Bright told commissioners when she gave a year-end report to city council at the Dec. 12 meeting, she was asked several questions about the responsibilities of HDC commissioners she did not expect. A point she had to make more than once was that HDC is not an enforcement body. It deals with applications that come to its table. Commissioners, as citizens, can report issues to Ray, who is responsible for enforcement.

Commissioners agreed they would convene a workshop before their Jan. 18 meeting, time to be determined, to discuss issues on which they need to educate themselves, such as a better awareness of where the contributing historic structures are and what is the process if someone whose application was approved proceeds contrary to what was approved.

The commission voted in these officers for 2017: Chair – Virgil Fowler; Vice-chair – Susie Allen; Secretary – Ronnie Fanning; Treasurer – Dee Bright.

There is one vacancy on the commission.

Next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m.