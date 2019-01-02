Task Force strategizes for job growth and development

The Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Development continued efforts to entice businesses to relocate or open up in Eureka Springs. Early in the year, Chair Sandy Martin presented a 17-page prospectus she titled the Community Marketing Profile, which she posted on the eurekaspringsliveworkplay.us site. Her goal was to provide data and commentary on the reasons people choose to live and do business in Eureka Springs because, she stated, Eureka Springs has a story to tell and it was time to let the world hear it.

Those in attendance agreed it would be effective for the extensive document to be used in its component parts as well, and it should include a list of local nonprofits and volunteer opportunities. Dan Hebert, former manufacturing executive, stated effective promotion of all aspects of the town would be critical because prospective companies would be concerned about quality of life issues as well as the business landscape because they might have to attract employees to move here.

Mayor Butch Berry pointed out locals commute to backwater communities like Metalton and Rudd because there is work there, so it is not necessary for a town to have everything to attract an important employer.

Regarding workforce development, Martin commented at the Sept. 13 meeting the Carroll County Career Center, known as C-4, had opened at the former National Guard Armory in Berryville. The project was a collaboration involving the Green Forest, Berryville and Eureka Springs school districts and Tyson’s, in which high school juniors and seniors could receive training in technical and industrial skills as part of their high school training.

Also, Berry announced the concept of Build Eureka Springs Tech, or BEST, with the goal of creating a company that designs, builds, delivers and assembles small homes. The facility could become a vocational training center providing jobs for graduates right out of high school. Berry said he had already reached out to potential investors and financial supporters plus to individuals in Texas who were already successful at building small homes.

In November, Task Force members heard from David Zirkle, Construction Technology instructor at NorthArk College in Harrison, who said his students build tiny homes up to 1300 sq. ft. which are mobile, totally electric so they could go solar, and designed by the students. Two of his former students formed their own company designing and building tiny homes, and another is doing well repairing termite damage to homes in the I-49 corridor.

Linda Tamayo, Operations Coordinator for the Carroll County Center for Northark College in Berryville told the group her campus had been officially approved as a satellite campus, which meant students could earn a degree there.

Also speaking at the November meeting were Tim Wooldridge of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority and Catherine Baker, Community and Economic Development Coordinator for the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, who explained they have access to financial resources which could assist Eureka Springs as new projects are conceived and developed.