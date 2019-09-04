Tall pines need more paperwork

Natasha Treuer had applied for a tree-cut permit through the building inspector, and she appealed his rejection to Planning commissioners at the August 27 meeting, saying pine trees tower over her house at 24 E. Mountain Dr. She asked permission to remove them before a storm could blow them over onto her house, and proposed planting redbuds, magnolias, and other trees as replacements.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart said he lives nearby, and he can relate to the threat of tall pines. He pointed out that allowing that as a reason to cut down trees would leave a buffer zone of 70 feet around every house. Commissioner Tom Buford said he had checked the property, and saw one pine too close to the house. He also had no objection to removing an oak tree that had been topped because it grows in a power-line easement.

A rejected application would have meant a delay of at least a year before Treuer could reapply. Commissioners suggested letting her revise her current application to include the two trees on which everyone could agree. She could later submit applications for other trees.

“I don’t understand,” Treuer said. “Am I not more important than those trees?” She added that she had a report showing that some of the trees threatened the foundation of the house. Chair Ann Sallee said if Treuer sends in that information, the commission could schedule a special meeting, possibly on Sept. 10, so she will not have to wait a full month for a decision.

The commission has reduced its meetings to one per month, on the fourth Tuesday. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The agenda will include further discussion of proposed changes to bed and breakfast language in city codes. Sallee gave commissioners copies of a draft for their consideration. That agenda will also include consideration of an ordinance restricting fundraising car washes to the site of a commercial car wash.