The Holiday Island Community Church will host a Blessing of the Pets ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the flagpoles in Veteran’s Park on Holiday Island. The event corresponds with the annual Feast of Saint Francis, patron saint of animals.

Call Rev. Timm at (479) 363-6766 for any questions. In the event of rain the event will be moved to the covered pavilion. For the safety of all pets, be sure that your pets are on leash or in a carrier.