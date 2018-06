Eureka Springs School of the Arts’ Studio Stroll on Thursday, June 28 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. The Studio Stroll will feature the work from Sally Heston’s “Traditional and Unusual Watercolor Techniques,” Lisa Sorrell’s “The Art of Leather,” and Doug Stowe’s “Beautiful Boxes.”

Visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384.