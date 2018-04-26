Susan Frances Bourg Sept. 22, 1945 – April 25, 2018

Susan Frances Bourg, 72 of Harrison and formerly of Eureka Springs, Ark., passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Circle of Life Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

The daughter of Ray and Bernice (Duncan) Shroyer was born in Picher, Okla., (near Miami) on Sept. 22, 1945. She moved to Arkansas in 1977 and had been a member of First Presbyterian Church in Eureka Springs and a current member of First United Methodist Church in Harrison.

Susan was a founding member of the Sanctuary Women’s Shelter and while she lived in Eureka Springs, she was active in volunteering at Blues Fest, ECHO and a member of Carroll County Democratic Women for several years. She also enjoyed reading and attending church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Malcolm Bourg, her grandmother who raised her, Debra Shroyer “Momma Shroyer,” her sister, Carol (Shroyer) Curlee, grandson Bleu Andrew Jenkins, brother-in-law, Bob Curlee, and sister-in-law, Carol Shroyer.

Susan is survived by her two daughters, Brandye (Fenix) Rose and husband, Russell, of Eureka Springs and Whitney Atkinson and husband, Quinton, of Harrison; a brother, Doyle Glen “Buddy” Shroyer of Miami, Okla.; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends who loved her and will miss her.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Harrison with Rev. David Williams officiating. Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday May 1, 2018 at Eureka Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in her memory to Sanctuary Women’s Shelter, PO Box 762, Harrison, AR, 72602.

Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. On-line condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.