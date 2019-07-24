Surviving Heat Waves

All creatures evolve to adapt to a changing environment or perish. It’s our ability to adapt in response to the stressors around us that help us cope and survive.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the deadliest weather phenomena. More than 200 million people were impacted by a heat wave across most states last week. Six people died and many others required medical care.

Fortunately, we know what to do.

The human body has different tissues and defense mechanisms to keep the core temperature at 98.6°F. Blood vessels dilate to dissipate body heat. Sweat glands secrete fluid, and as the sweat evaporates it cools the body.

What should we do to adapt in response to heat waves? Prepare, keep calm, and learn about heat waves. Children, seniors, people with poor health, and pets are at higher risk.

Excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, and other symptoms indicate heat exhaustion. Drinking water, taking a shower, or wrapping a wet towel around your neck should cool you down. If the sweating stops and you have a throbbing headache and temperature over 103°F, you are having a heat stroke. This is a medical emergency, call 911.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cdc.gov, has information to avoid extreme heat. CDC says, “stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.”

Stay cool

When Apollo 11 landed, Commander Neil Armstrong had a special suit, helmet, and boots. He was not wearing shorts and a t-shirt. Sunglasses, wide brim hats and a variety of moisture-wicking clothing are available to combat the heat.

Stay hydrated

Drink lots of water and avoid drinking coffee and soda. First thing in the morning, have a glass of water to get ahead. Carry a reusable bottle of water at all times.

Stay informed

Seek refuge at cooling centers set up in advance. Basements, underground areas, schools, libraries, or shopping malls.

If a three-day heat wave is in the forecast, you need to have a plan.

Keep calm

Martial Arts practitioners know how to breathe, relax, and stay calm. Tai Chi teaches balance, flow, and gentle circular movement. Five minutes of Tai Chi per day, every day, is a proven way to improve inner peace. Fear and anxiety are deadly stressors – the opposite of calm and strength. Train every day with intensity and dedication, and you will be ready to act and protect your family.

Leia Cohen, a nutrition and health coach, taiflow.com, offers a collection of free videos and a discussion Facebook group, “Tai Chi Wellness & Lifestyle.” Leia says, “train under a big tree, in the shade, in the breeze.” So, don’t wait for the next heatwave, make time in your daily schedule and find your special place.

Cooking without wasted heat

Microwave ovens were a revolution at one time. Today, there are better ways to cook, from yogurt to peach lemonade, with electric, programmable, multi-use pressure pots, and hot air. Induction cooktops have a metal coil under the surface that creates a magnetic field. The metal pan gets hot and cooks the food.

Like microwave ovens, these electric units stay cool and will not heat up your kitchen! Built-in timers allow unattended cooking.

The “Instant Pot” Community Facebook group has the latest information on units, gadgets, and recipes.

Heat and energy efficiency

SWEPCO, Carroll Electric, and other rural cooperatives offer energy audits to find air leaks using infrared cameras. Replace your refrigerator and other appliances with new Energy Star units, for higher performance and energy efficiency.

Replacing air filters improves the airflow of your A/C system. Choose the filter recommended by your technician, and have your unit inspected before it fails. Replace all incandescent lights with LED light bulbs to eliminate unwanted heat with superior lighting and efficiency.

Energy resiliency

Heat waves stress the electric grid. Last week, two Wisconsin sub-stations burned down creating outages for thousands of homes. Hospitals and emergency centers have power backup units. Solar energy with power storage and microgrids will keep you safe and cool.

Plant 10 trees to cool your home and capture carbon dioxide. Keep calm and assertive, rescue two dogs and keep them cool.

Dr. Luis Contreras