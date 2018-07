The Friends of the Berryville Library will host a pulled pork supper and silent auction on Thursday, July 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Carroll Electric Community Room. Tickets are $5 in advance (available at the library) or $7 at the door at the event. There will be live music and all proceeds support the library. Silent auction item descriptions and photographs are on display at the library.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print