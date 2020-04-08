Support is out there

The Flint Street Fellowship Food Bank said it would be unable to provide food bank services through the end of April, and a determination will be made later about when to reopen. The Cup of Love Ministry also closed due to the spread of coronavirus.

A group called Eureka Springs Community Support started by Una and Kai Grace is working to help people.

“We basically started the group as soon as we saw the needs pile up in Eureka,” Una Grace said. “We started to fundraise right away. We have an account set up at Arvest Bank under Eureka Springs Community Support. You can donate by going by Arvest or by sending money through a PayPal. We just recently set up a Facebook fundraiser, as well. So, we have three different ways people can donate.”

Utility companies have agreed to suspend disconnections for non-payment, but only for customers whose accounts were in good standing before the virus emergency.

“We have been paying a lot of back payments so they can get their utility bill in good standing,” Grace said. “We are helping with essential needs like diapers, toilet paper, food, cleaning supplies and prescriptions. We have purchased a lot of prescriptions with those donations.

“We have gotten a lot of support. It is really pulling the community together. People in our community are feeling a real connection. They are taking this seriously. There is enough to worry about without also worrying about housing, utilities and food. We wanted to help people right now.”

They also have a list of volunteers who are doing pickups and drop offs of food and supplies, and the volunteers are using precautions such as shopping while wearing a mask and gloves, and wiping down grocery bags with a disinfectant before dropping them off at homes.

Grace said they project that needs are going to increase through April and May.

“We want our community to have as much support as possible through this time so people can get right back into their lives when we are ready to open back up,” she said.

Mark Hughes, owner of Regalia Handmade Clothing at 16 White St., has turned his skills into mask making as it is now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear facemasks when going out. Hughes said he is being helped by volunteers “working hard, for no money, out of the goodness of their hearts. They are tired, with no end in sight. If you want nine to send your family in Hawaii, I suggest you follow my tutorial and see how long it takes to sew that many. If you are a healthcare worker or in other positions that require prolonged wearing, we are happy to assist you in other ways. So please stay in touch by calling me at Regalia, (479) 253-2202.”

Hughes is limiting masks to one per car. He has tutorials on how to sew masks on his Regalia Facebook page.