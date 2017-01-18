By Nicky Boyette – The City Advertising and Promotion Commission considered marketing support requests at last Wednesday’s meeting, and gave the nod to two. Maureen Alexander represented the first request of $2000 for printing costs to promote the Plein Air Festival May 21-25. She said last year 72 artists from across the country, many with families, participated, and she expects more to be here this year. Alexander commented there are many festivals like this one all over the country, and the artists are committed to attending their favorites throughout the year. Vote to approve the request was unanimous.

Dee Bright represented the Preservation Society is its request of $3000 for advertising the 2017 Tour of Homes in December. She said the event brings in “tons of people from out of state,” including some who come every year and make a week’s vacation out of the event. Commissioners also approved that request.

Bright mentioned she is still looking for homes for this year’s tour.

Commissioners voted not to approve the request from the 13th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Festival for $2000. They approved Maloney and staff using social media resources and the I-49 digital billboard to promote the event, but not to fund it and instead fund newer events.