Daniella Scott will share her experiences of being a black woman living in North Central Arkansas on Sunday, July 1 at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk. Service starts at 11 a.m. and childcare is provided. After the event, join for Salad Sunday. Bring salad, bread or dessert to share with a donation of $5 ($10 max per family) that goes to a good local cause.

