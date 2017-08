On August 13 Rabbi Rob Lennick will give a brief history of the atomic bomb and how it changed humanity at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk St. He will explore events leading up to the bomb and its impact on the human condition. Join at 11 a.m. for a program followed by refreshments. Childcare is provided and there is extra parking at Ermilio’s, 26 White St.

