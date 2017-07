In 2005, Carmen Suzan Bell along with her husband Dr. Dan Bell, founded Eureka Christian Health Outreach, Inc. and she will discuss the ECHO Village project and creation of ECHO Free Clinic on July 9 at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk St. at 11 a.m.

Childcare is provided and there is extra parking at Ermilio’s Restaurant, 26 White St.