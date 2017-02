Bryan Manire will facilitate discussion on the UU Congregational Study Action Issue for 2016-2020 The Corruption of our Democracy on Feb. 26. The service will be at the Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk Street at 11 a.m. Childcare is provided and there is extra parking at Ermilio’s Restaurant, 26 White Street.

