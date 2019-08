Doug Stowe will speak on “Turning Grief into Action” at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk on Sunday, Aug. 4. Doug makes boxes for the ashes of loved ones as a way to manage feelings of loss and will present the implications of working with wood.

Service starts at 11 a.m. and childcare is provided. Salad Sunday potluck follows the service at $5 per person, $10 max per family. Proceeds go to a local charity