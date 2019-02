Harrie Farrow, newly elected to Carroll County Quorum Court will speak on “The State of the Resistance” at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk on Feb. 3. Join at 11 a.m. for a program followed by refreshments. Childcare is provided and there is extra parking at Ermilio’s Restaurant, 26 White. For a ride to Sunday service call (479) 981-0799 by noon the Saturday before.

