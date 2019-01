Harry Meyer will talk about The vaccine wars, looking for evidence at Eureka Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 17 Elk on Jan 27. He will introduce a video conversation with Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, vaccines, immunology, and virology.

Join at 11 a.m. for a program followed by refreshments. Childcare is provided and there is extra parking at Ermilio’s Restaurant, 26 White. For a ride to Sunday service call (479) 981-0799 by noon the Saturday before.