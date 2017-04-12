Summer season has begun

Mayor Butch Berry thanked the Police and Fire Departments Monday for due diligence during the recent busy weekend in which there were 136 service calls, 23 citations, 10 warrants issued, nine noise ordinance violations, eight arrests and four DWIs. There were four accidents in town and numerous others outside city limits.

Berry also commended a local bar owner who, in an attempt to control the noise at his establishment, kept his own decibel-reading device on hand and even made sure it read the same as the one used by the police in his parking lot who were responding to noise complaints. Berry said it was noisy in town even without the music, and he appreciated work done by police officers and others in the midst of it all.