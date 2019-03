The Eureka Springs CAPC Special Workshop on Wednesday, March 6 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Inn of the Ozarks will focus on suggestions for skills, experience, and personality sought for the next Executive Director. This is not a voting meeting but a listening/learning session to help hire the best-qualified professional.

Formulate your statements in advance and hold them to no more than 3 minutes. Once a suggestion or idea has been expressed, help avoid duplication so that everyone can be heard.