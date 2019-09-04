Subdivision to be explored by Planning

The Planning Commission devoted much of its August meeting in a preliminary discussion of a proposed subdivision. Jay Gustin appeared at the Aug. 27 meeting and explained plans for a subdivision on Pivot Rock Road.

Gustin said he has looked at this property for more than 10 years, but always found the price too high. After the owner’s death, the price of the property came down almost 25 percent, to the appraised value. Gustin said he considered building duplexes on the property, but decided on small single-family homes.

The building restrictions will likely require houses between 1,200-2,400 square feet. Because of the large lots, Gustin said he expects those houses to sell in the range of two to three hundred thousand dollars. “We’re going for a look of cabins and cottages with all utilities underground,” he said.

The project as drawn will require a variance, because some lots have only 90 feet of road frontage, instead of the 100 feet required by city codes.

A city ordinance calls for the creation of a subdivision inspection team, composed of one alderman and three volunteers from Planning. City council had appointed alderman Terry McClung the previous evening, and Tom Buford, Fergie Stewart and LauraJo Smole volunteered as representatives of the commission. The group will visit the site and then prepare a written report. They will try to find a date in the coming weeks, and Gustin said he would attend to answer questions.