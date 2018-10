ESSA’s Studio Stroll this Saturday will feature work from “Felted Fiber Fun,” “Pile ‘Em UP: Stacking Rings,” and “Tool Sharpening.” Studio Stroll is from 4 – 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. See art in action, meet instructors and see demonstrations of artistic techniques while enjoying refreshments. Visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384.

